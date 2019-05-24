WASHINGTON, Pa. - Washington County officials said a man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after he was found guilty of murder in a 2013 double shooting.
District Attorney Eugene A. Vittone said Brandon Wolowski, 24, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Vittone said Wolowksi was found guilty of shooting and killing Matthew Mathias, 37, and severely wounding Michelle Powell, Mathias' girlfriend. The shooting happened on January 8, 2013.
Vittone said the murder happened during a failed attempt to steal guns from Mathias' home in Washington.
Vittone said Wolowksi was sentenced Thursday on charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault and two counts of robbery.
