PITTSBURGH - The city of Pittsburgh has announced the 2019 schedule for the Dollar Bank Cinema in the Park for this summer.
This year's movies will include "Dumbo," "Aquaman," "Captain Marvel," "Incredibles 2," "Mary Poppins Returns," "Won’t You Be My Neighbor" and many other movies.
This linup of movies will play at Pittsburgh parks, including Highland Park, Riverview Park, Schenley Park Flagstaff Hill, Schenley Plaza, Brookline Memorial Park, Arsenal Park in Lawrenceville, Grandview Park in Mt. Washington, McBride Park in Lincoln Place and West End/Elliott Overlook and Chartiers Playground in Chartiers City.
Click here to see the full schedule.
