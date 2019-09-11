SHANKSVILLE, Pa. - Vice President Mike Pence will deliver remarks at the Flight 93 National Memorial as the nation marks the 18th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.
REMEMBERING 9/11: A ceremony is underway to honor those who lost their lives on Flight 93. Watch live video from Shanksville.
Officials with the National Park Service, which manages the memorial site, said the ceremony will include reading the names of the passengers and crew members who died.
Also participating in the ceremony will be Rev. Paul Britton and Gordon Felt with the Families of Flight 93 organization.
The park service urges that if you want to attend the event, please arrive at least 90 minutes prior to the ceremony. It is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. and will be held rain or shine.
Flight 93 was hijacked by terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001. Passengers and crew on board the plane attempted to seize control back, however, it crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. All 44 people on board were killed. A plane was also flown into the Pentagon near Washington, D.C. as well as two other planes that were flown into the World Trade Center buildings in New York City.
