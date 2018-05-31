  • Water back on after 2,000 customers affected by water line issue

    PITTSBURGH - At least 2,000 customers were affected by the area's latest water line issue that started Wednesday.

    According to Penn American Water, a planned repair turned into a replacement project in Pittsburgh's West End, leading to little to no water pressure.

    Once crews got closer to the line, they realized the 24-inch valve could not be repaired and needed to be replaced. Work to replace the valve wrapped up by 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

    Viewers contacted Channel 11 News Wednesday from several neighborhoods, including Crafton Heights, Sheraden and Westwood.

    It took several hours for water service to be restored to all the affected customers. But, when it was, it was a relief.

    “It was great. It, like, made some sounds, but I was, like, ‘Yay! I can do the dishes.’ And when you don’t have a dishwasher, it’s hard,” Anna Haywood, of Westwood, said.

    Water tankers were available for people whose service was disrupted.

    One lane of Poplar Street in Green Tree remained closed into Thursday afternoon.

    This was the fourth significant water issue in the last 24 hours for the Pittsburgh area.

