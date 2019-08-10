PITTSBURGH - Pennsylvania American Water crews are working to shut off and fix a water main break.
Crews said it occurred on Coast Avenue near Banksville Road. Part of Coast Avenue was blocked off for a time Saturday.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The break was causing large amounts of standing water to sit on Banksville Road.
There's no word yet on the size of the break or when PaWC estimates it will be fixed.
TRENDING NOW:
- Manson family murders: Victims, their killers, where they are now
- Reports: Antonio Brown won't play this season unless he gets to use old helmet
- Motorcyclist killed in crash in Squirrel Hill Tunnel
- VIDEO: Lidia's Pittsburgh to close after nearly two-decades in the Strip
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}