CANONSBURG, Pa. - A water main break has a road in Canonsburg blocked.
About 25 customers are without water near Blaine Avenue.
Dispatchers in Washington County told Channel 11 there is some flooding and a basement is taking on water.
A spokesperson for Pennsylvania American Water told Channel 11 the break should take about eight hours to fix.
