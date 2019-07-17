  • Water main break closes road, disrupts water service

    Updated:

    CANONSBURG, Pa. - A water main break has a road in Canonsburg blocked.

    About 25 customers are without water near Blaine Avenue.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Washington County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Dispatchers in Washington County told Channel 11 there is some flooding and a basement is taking on water.

    A spokesperson for Pennsylvania American Water told Channel 11 the break should take about eight hours to fix.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories