WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Kelly Primary School in Wilkinsburg remains closed Friday after a pipe burst inside the building last weekend.
District officials said equipment stopped working and caused pipes to freeze and burst. Eight classrooms, the kitchen office, halls and the cafeteria were flooded and destroyed in the Wilkinsburg building.
District officials said there’s extensive water damage causing classes to be canceled.
Disaster restoration crews are working to make repairs.
However, the multiday closure has left some parents and grandparents scrambling to find outside child care.
Parents and grandparents picked up schoolwork makeup packets for the kids Friday. The packets feature math and reading activities to keep students up to speed on what they missed.
Channel 11 talked with a grandfather who said he’s hopeful the school can get back on track and fully recover.
“It’s dry enough now that they can double up in some of the classes and go back to school. It’ll be a little inconvenient for some of the teachers because you’ll have a bigger class,” grandparent Chris Carr said.
Classes are expected to resume Tuesday after Presidents Day.
