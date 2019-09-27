WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A water main break has forced the West Mifflin Area School District to close Friday.
The water main break happened on Homeville Road near the post office, emergency dispatchers said.
Before the decision to close the district was made, three schools were placed on a 2-hour delay.
Channel 11’s Lori Houy is working to find out more about the break for Channel 11 News at Noon.
