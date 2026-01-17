Jury returns verdict for man charged in brutal Aliquippa VFW assault

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A jury has returned a verdict for Brett Ours, who was charged with attempted homicide after police say he beat another man inside the Aliquippa VFW last January.

The beating of Preston Coleman lasted 30 to 40 minutes. The incident was captured on surveillance video that was shown in court.

Later on in the trial, Ours took the stand in his own defense, where he accepted responsibility for his actions but denied trying to kill Coleman.

Originally, Channel 11 was told that jurors were sent home at 5:30 p.m. Friday without reaching a verdict and would return to court on Tuesday. But Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible told Channel 11 reporter Andrew Havranek that the jurors actually stayed and returned a verdict on Friday.

According to Bible, jurors found Ours not guilty of attempted murder. He was found guilty on charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of instruments of a crime and three counts of simple assault.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Ours would be sentenced.

Two others, Ireland Brown and Ronald Brown, are expected to face trial for charges related to Coleman’s assault later on.

