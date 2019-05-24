West Mifflin school board votes to close New Emerson Elementary

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - School officials have voted to close New Emerson Elementary School in West Mifflin.
BREAKING: Several storm out of school board meeting after board members vote to close Emerson Elementary school in West Mifflin. 6 school board members voted yes, 3 voted no. pic.twitter.com/6U6EgcmcWr— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) May 24, 2019
Six school board members voted yes and three voted no.
Channel 11's Michele Newell said several people stormed out of the meeting.
