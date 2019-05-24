  • West Mifflin school board votes to close New Emerson Elementary

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - School officials have voted to close New Emerson Elementary School in West Mifflin.

    Six school board members voted yes and three voted no.

    Channel 11's Michele Newell said several people stormed out of the meeting.

