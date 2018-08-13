  • Westmoreland County sheriff's chief deputy suspended

    WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. - There's more turmoil inside the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office as the sheriff's deputy has been suspended.

    Chief Deputy Patricia Fritz is on paid suspension after an incident between her and another deputy turned into a county-led investigation.

    Fritz met behind closed doors with union President Lt. Steve Felder and another deputy to discuss a separate issue last week. 

    Felder said that meeting led to an allegation against Fritz.

