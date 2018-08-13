Westmoreland County sheriff's chief deputy suspended

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. - There's more turmoil inside the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office as the sheriff's deputy has been suspended.
RELATED: Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office under investigation
Chief Deputy Patricia Fritz is on paid suspension after an incident between her and another deputy turned into a county-led investigation.
Fritz met behind closed doors with union President Lt. Steve Felder and another deputy to discuss a separate issue last week.
Felder said that meeting led to an allegation against Fritz.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko will have a live report to explain why the sheriff is upset with local police and what's next as the district attorney takes the lead on the investigation, on Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man struck by lightning in Pittsburgh park, in critical condition
- Hail, flooding strike western Pa. as strong storms linger
- Police seek woman charged with homicide in toddler's death
- VIDEO: Boa constrictor found under car hood
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}