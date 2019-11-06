Several schools across Western Pennsylvania have been affected by threats.
Since the beginning of this school year, Channel 11's Erin Clarke counted at least 18 threats made to local schools – and students missed more than two school days because of it.
Below is a map of all the schools that have had threats so far this year:
Woodland Hills Superintendent James Harris said these threats impact hundreds, and even thousands, of people.
Although none have been credible, every single threat has to be taken seriously.
"It's extremely disruptive," said Harris. "You don't want to say we've had 12 false bomb threats this week, and then the 13th is real."
Local school officials explain all of the resources and people affected by threats like these – on 11 News at 6:15.
