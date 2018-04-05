  • Wind causes tree to crash into house

    Updated:

    LOWER BURRELL, Pa. - A Lower Burrell family says they experienced a true miracle after winds brought down a massive tree onto their house, narrowly missing one of the people who lives inside.

    The Negley family walked Channel 11 through what happened and showed us the damage.

    Related Headlines

    Tonight on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m., why they believe their house was spared from further problems.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wind causes tree to crash into house

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pipe bomb found in front yard of home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Argument over religion leads to standoff in Hempfield

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman accused of leaving newborn in trash can to stand trial

  • Headline Goes Here

    Motorcyclist leads police on 100-plus mph chase through Westmoreland County