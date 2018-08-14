PITTSBURGH - A liquor store was burglarized early Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh’s North Side, officials said.
The burglary was reported about 3 a.m. at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits on East Ohio Street.
Glass from a broken window was scattered on the ground outside the store.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is following the investigation for Channel 11 Morning News.
