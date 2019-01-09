Wiz Khalifa to light up North Shore venue in March

PITTSBURGH - Homegrown rap superstar Wiz Khalifa will light up the North Shore in March.
The rapper, who attended Taylor Allderdice High School before becoming a household name with the hometown ode “Black and Yellow” in 2010, will appear at Stage AE on March 2.
He’ll be joined by New Orleans rapper Curren$y.
Khalifa, real name Cameron Thomaz, was one of the first acts to play at Stage AE when it opened in 2010.
Ticket presales begin Thursday. Click here for more info.
