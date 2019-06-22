PITTSBURGH - Police said they have arrested a woman in the stabbing death of a man that occurred in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood Friday night.
Police said Maneca Pressley, 29, was arrested and charged with Criminal Homicide among other charges.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Gerald Dwain Walker, 41.
Pittsburgh police said they responded to reports of a stabbing at a home in the 2100 block of Perrysville Avenue around 7 p.m.
When they arrived, they found Walker bleeding heavily after being stabbed in the upper chest.
He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Police are still investigating.
