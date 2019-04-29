Woman charged in massage parlor raid back in jail for alleged threats

The woman accused of running four Tokyo Massage Parlors recently raided by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office is back in jail just five days after being released.
>>RELATED STORY: 4 arrested in prostitution, human trafficking ring in Allegheny, Westmoreland counties
Related Headlines
Police say her comments on social media led to her now facing witness intimidation charges.
Channel 11 is finding out what she said that got her into trouble, and what this means for her release from jail, for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man dies after being dragged for blocks in hit-and-run
- 3-year-old with cancer gets Disney tattoo wish fulfilled
- Hugh Jackman coming to Pittsburgh with world tour
- VIDEO: Doctors: Likely only matter of time before deadly superbug fungus arrives in W. Pa.
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}