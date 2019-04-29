  • Woman charged in massage parlor raid back in jail for alleged threats

    The woman accused of running four Tokyo Massage Parlors recently raided by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office is back in jail just five days after being released.

    Police say her comments on social media led to her now facing witness intimidation charges. 

    Channel 11 is finding out what she said that got her into trouble, and what this means for her release from jail, for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.

