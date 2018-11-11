Woman dead after vehicle slides on ice, hits another in Fayette Co.

A 59-year-old woman died Saturday after her vehicle hit a patch of ice and slid into another in Fayette County.
Terese Stockwell-Burkett of Farmington was driving in the 5000 block of National Pike in Henry Clay Township when she lost control of her vehicle around 4:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Her vehicle ended up in oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle head on.
The driver of that vehicle, Robert Adanitsch, 36, of Front Royal, Virginia, and a 16-year-old female passenger were taken to Uniontown Hospital with minor injuries, troopers said.
