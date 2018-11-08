  • Woman hospitalized after cellphone catches fire, spreads to mattress

    BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being burned Thursday when her cellphone caught fire and spread inside a Beaver Falls apartment.

    Firefighters told Channel 11 the fire started around 3 a.m. on the second floor of the apartment building on 7th Avenue.

    Fire investigators said the woman who lived in the apartment told them her cellphone caught fire and spread to her mattress. When firefighters arrived, they had to throw the mattress out the window to keep the flames from spreading.

    The fire was contained to the bedroom, officials said.

    The woman was being treated at the hospital for burns to her hand.

    Fire investigators still trying to determine the official cause of the fire.

