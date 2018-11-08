Woman hospitalized after cellphone catches fire, spreads to mattress

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being burned Thursday when her cellphone caught fire and spread inside a Beaver Falls apartment.
Firefighters told Channel 11 the fire started around 3 a.m. on the second floor of the apartment building on 7th Avenue.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Fire investigators said the woman who lived in the apartment told them her cellphone caught fire and spread to her mattress. When firefighters arrived, they had to throw the mattress out the window to keep the flames from spreading.
WPXI's Amy Marcinkiewicz is working to find out how the woman is doing for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
The fire was contained to the bedroom, officials said.
The woman was being treated at the hospital for burns to her hand.
Fire investigators still trying to determine the official cause of the fire.
TRENDING NOW:
- White House suspends CNN's Acosta after Trump confrontation
- Teenagers with stun gun rob woman outside Magee-Womens Hospital
- Mother claims bus is dropping kids off hours after school lets out
- VIDEO: Fire spreads to multiple mobile homes
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}