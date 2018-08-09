Woman kidnapped, sexually abused as child fighting online revictimization

CRAFTON, Pa. - A 13-year-old girl from Crafton made national headlines when she was kidnapped and sexually abused by a man in Virginia.
Police were able to get to her and arrest her abuser, but not before he had posted videos of the abuse for others across the world to watch.
Alicia Kozakiewicz has now made it her life's mission to stop child abuse like the horror she survived, and to protect victims from being revictimized by content that remains online.
Kozakiewicz even has a law named after her – Alicia's Law helps states secure funding for task forces committed to stopping internet child crimes in their states. So far, it has passed in 11 states, but not in Pennsylvania, and Kozakiewicz is working with Protect.org to enact it across the U.S.
Target 11 investigator Rick Earle looked at the latest approaches to stopping child predators and getting images of victims offline forever. Scroll down to watch his full report..
TRENDING NOW:
- Jimmy Wopo identified as leader of violent street gang, according to investigators
- Hostess voluntarily recalls Cookies ‘n Creme Brownies due to egg allergen
- 'Daddy, I'm sorry': Son pleaded for mercy before dad allegedly slits throat
- WATCH: Amazing Video – Truck Swallowed Up by Sinkhole, Driver Rescued
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}