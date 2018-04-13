  • Woman, kids reunite with man who helped saved them after tree fell on top of their car

    Updated:

    A mother and her two daughters met the man who helped rescue them when a tree fell on top of their car last week.

    Julie was taking her kids to preschool on Mt. Royal Boulevard when a huge tree came crashing down on a school bus. The children on the bus were unharmed. 

    But a man who was across the street realized that the massive tree also hit Julie's car and ran to help.

    Watch as the woman reunites with the man who helped save her and her children's lives, tonight on 11 at 11. 

