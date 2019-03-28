  • Woman killed in house fire

    POINT MARION, Pa. - A woman was killed in a house fire Thursday morning in Fayette County, officials said.

    The fire was reported about 4 a.m. on Greater Point Marion Road in Point Marion.

    The woman, whose name hasn't been released, is believed to be in her 70s.  Investigators told Channel 11 she made it out of the home and collapsed.  She was found by firefighters outside the home. 

    Investigators said the woman lived in a lower-level garage apartment of the home. No one was living in the upper level.

    The house was destroyed.

    A neighboring house sustained some damage. 

    The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.  

     

