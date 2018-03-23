HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A deadly, chain-reaction crash in Hampton Township is still under investigation.
According to police, a young woman is accused of causing the wreck and may face charges.
Two people were hurt in the crash, but should be OK.
Cathy Simpson, 61, was killed.
Both the county's crash reconstruction team and homicide detectives were called to respond to the scene.
Simpson's car was one of three stopped on Duncan Avenue Thursday afternoon as crews fixed potholes, according to police.
Family members tell me this is Cathy. She was 61. Her niece says she was “a wonderful person and... she will be truly missed.” @WPXI pic.twitter.com/BzBsOb72E5— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) March 23, 2018
According to investigators, a fourth car, driven by a 19-year-old woman, failed to stop, and crashed.
The teen driver would have had a clear line of sight and was not faced with bad weather, investigators said.
When the investigation is complete, that driver may be charged.
