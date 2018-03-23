  • Woman killed in chain-reaction crash identified

    Updated:

    HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A deadly, chain-reaction crash in Hampton Township is still under investigation.

    According to police, a young woman is accused of causing the wreck and may face charges.

    Two people were hurt in the crash, but should be OK. 

    Cathy Simpson, 61, was killed.

    Both the county's crash reconstruction team and homicide detectives were called to respond to the scene.

    Simpson's car was one of three stopped on Duncan Avenue Thursday afternoon as crews fixed potholes, according to police.

    According to investigators, a fourth car, driven by a 19-year-old woman, failed to stop, and crashed.

    The teen driver would have had a clear line of sight and was not faced with bad weather, investigators said. 

    When the investigation is complete, that driver may be charged.

