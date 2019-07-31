  • Woman once known as ‘Monroeville Madam' arrested

    Updated:

    A woman once known as the “Monroeville Madam” was arrested this week after investigators say she agreed to perform a sex act on an undercover police officer.

    It allegedly happened in front of her home on Arlington Avenue. 

    Years ago, Amy Schifano was convicted of running a prostitution ring that catered to professional football players and high-profile clients.

    Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is reviewing the criminal complaint, and will have details on how officers were able to arrest her -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories