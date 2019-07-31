A woman once known as the “Monroeville Madam” was arrested this week after investigators say she agreed to perform a sex act on an undercover police officer.
It allegedly happened in front of her home on Arlington Avenue.
Years ago, Amy Schifano was convicted of running a prostitution ring that catered to professional football players and high-profile clients.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is reviewing the criminal complaint, and will have details on how officers were able to arrest her -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
