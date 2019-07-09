MT. LEBANON, Pa. - A former office manager accused of stealing thousands of dollars pleaded guilty Tuesday.
Karen Vechter was accused of embezzling more than $285,000 over 18 years.
She worked as an officer manager at the Braff Group in Mt. Lebanon.
Police say she used the company credit card to buy alcohol, gifts and pay for vacations.
As part of the plea deal she paid back that money and will spend 16 months on house arrest.
