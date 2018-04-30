  • Woman who 'heard voices' before setting deadly fire sentenced to prison

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A Homewood woman accused of setting a 2016 fire that killed three people in Pittsburgh was sentenced Monday to serve up to 36 years in prison.

    Latoya Lyerly told police she heard voices in her head telling her to set the furniture on fire to rid the boarding house of demons. 

    RELATED: Woman ordered to stand trial in fatal boardinghouse fire

    "He was a father, a grandfather, a son and a wonderful brother. He just loved people," said Michelle Dixon-Mcintosh, whose brother, Derlyn Vance, died in the fire that also claimed the lives of two others: Calvin Turner and Gerald Johnson. "I believe justice has been served."

    Lyerly pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree murder.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Family members of the three men who died choked on their words as they read victim impact statements describing their loss.

    Before she was sentenced, Lyerly apologized to the families of the victims, who cried openly in the courtroom.

    "I want to apologize to the families, I know it won't bring them back, but I wanted to say I'm sorry," Lyerly said.

    "We want to make sure she gets the help she needs and we accept her apology," Dixon-McIntosh said.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman who 'heard voices' before setting deadly fire sentenced to prison

  • Headline Goes Here

    Working meth lab found at apartment building, 1 arrested

  • Headline Goes Here

    Neighbor's picture helps police catch 2 burglary suspects

  • Headline Goes Here

    Flames spread to 3 homes, send woman jumping to safety; arson suspected

  • Headline Goes Here

    Developer wants to relocate Peregrine falcons from Pittsburgh building