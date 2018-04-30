Woman who 'heard voices' before setting deadly fire sentenced to prison

PITTSBURGH - A Homewood woman accused of setting a 2016 fire that killed three people in Pittsburgh was sentenced Monday to serve up to 36 years in prison.
Latoya Lyerly told police she heard voices in her head telling her to set the furniture on fire to rid the boarding house of demons.
RELATED: Woman ordered to stand trial in fatal boardinghouse fire
"He was a father, a grandfather, a son and a wonderful brother. He just loved people," said Michelle Dixon-Mcintosh, whose brother, Derlyn Vance, died in the fire that also claimed the lives of two others: Calvin Turner and Gerald Johnson. "I believe justice has been served."
Lyerly pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree murder.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police recover body of 4-year-old boy swept away by wave on Outer Banks beach
- Report: Capitals' Wilson not facing hearing for hit on Penguins' Dumoulin
- Former Penguins player's ex-wife found dead in Allegheny County Jail
- VIDEO: "Vicious" Dog Call Has Unexpected Ending
Family members of the three men who died choked on their words as they read victim impact statements describing their loss.
Before she was sentenced, Lyerly apologized to the families of the victims, who cried openly in the courtroom.
"I want to apologize to the families, I know it won't bring them back, but I wanted to say I'm sorry," Lyerly said.
"We want to make sure she gets the help she needs and we accept her apology," Dixon-McIntosh said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}