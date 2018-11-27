  • Would-be thief tries to steal from Fayette County animal shelter

    UNIONTOWN, Pa. - Do you recognize this person?

    Police said he or she tried to steal from an animal shelter in Fayette County.

    According to state police, around 5:30 Monday morning the would-be thief, who looks like a mummy with light fabric covering his face, forced into Fayette Friends of Animals in Uniontown.

    The thief then searched for the keys to the safe but was not successful.

    Nothing was reported stolen, but investigators said a show print was left on the desk.

    Anyone with information should call (724) 320-2042.

