    PITTSBURGH - A deadly wrong-way crash in Beaver County has many people asking what happened and offering help to the victims' families.

    Sunday night, Denise Feathers was driving the wrong way on Route 65 when she crashed head on into another vehicle. Feathers was killed, along with three of the four people in the other vehicle.

    Police say Feathers drove for nearly two miles in the wrong direction, narrowly missing several cars including a 16-year-veteran of the Beaver County Sheriff's Department.

    ‘I’m not that religious, but somebody was watching over me," he told Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz.

    'I'm not that religious, but somebody was watching over me," he told Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz.

He sat down and told his story only to Channel 11, including details about just how close he was to the tragic crash.

