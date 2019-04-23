PITTSBURGH - A deadly wrong-way crash in Beaver County has many people asking what happened and offering help to the victims' families.
Sunday night, Denise Feathers was driving the wrong way on Route 65 when she crashed head on into another vehicle. Feathers was killed, along with three of the four people in the other vehicle.
>>PREVIOUS: 4 people killed in wrong-way crash on Route 65 identified
Police say Feathers drove for nearly two miles in the wrong direction, narrowly missing several cars including a 16-year-veteran of the Beaver County Sheriff's Department.
‘I’m not that religious, but somebody was watching over me," he told Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz.
He sat down and told his story only to Channel 11, including details about just how close he was to the tragic crash. Watch 11 News at 6 to hear more from him as we continue to talk to investigators about what happened.
