News outlets report the selection of the lowest bid for the project was announced Monday in Wheeling.
New Kensington, Pennsylvania-based Swank Construction won the project to rehabilitate or replace more than two dozen bridges between Ohio and Pennsylvania.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation received five bids for the project.
WVDOT Construction Engineer Joe Juszczak says the Fulton Bridges on the east side of the Wheeling Tunnel are in need of full replacement because of rusting steel and eroding concrete. The rest of the bridges will be rehabilitated.
The project is expected to take three years to complete. Preliminary work could begin this fall.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mayor Peduto increases security after death threat over gun control laws
- Pittsburgh-area man among those killed in Dayton mass shooting
- Sears objects to Century III Mall redevelopment plan in Chapter 11 filing
- VIDEO: WATCH: Trump reveals plan to combat mass shootings
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}