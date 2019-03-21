WWE executives donate $1 million to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - Professional wrestling fans in the Pittsburgh area have another reason to love the WWE.
On Thursday, Stephanie McMahon and Paul "Triple H" Levesque donated $1 million dollars to Children's Hospital of UPMC to establish an MIBG Therapy Suite.
“Paul and I are extremely proud to support the cancer programs at Children’s to ensure all patients and their families have access to the best care available,” said Stephanie McMahon. “Our family’s passion is to end all childhood cancers, and in an attempt to accelerate that goal, we are investing in the MIBG Therapy Suite for kids at UPMC Children’s.”
MIBG is used to treat high-risk neuroblastoma, which is an aggressive form of cancer of the nerve cells that spreads quickly. This form of cancer affects mostly children under the age of 5.
TRENDING NOW:
- After focus on Rosfeld's response to shooting Rose, trial picking up for 3rd day
- Baby cough syrup recalled for possible bacteria contamination
- City council announces changes to proposed gun ban in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Family dealing with rare illness that impacts all 4 children
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The newly-constructed suite will give doctors to ability to treat young patients without transferring them out of the room. Next door, a family member can comfortably stay to provide support and be protected from the radiation used during treatment, according to a release from UPMC.
“MIBG is now at a point where it can offer true benefits to our patients with relapsed or unresponsive neuroblastoma,” said Linda McAllister-Lucas, M.D., Ph.D., chief, Division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, UPMC Children’s Hospital. “With this gift from Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque, we are now able to translate this therapy into life-saving clinical care.”
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}