  • Xtava hair dryer recalled after 20 people shocked or burned

    Updated:

    Some hair dryers are shocking people who use them and now there's a nationwide recall.

    The hair dryers are under the Xtava brand and were mostly sold online at Walmart, Amazon and Groupon.

    About 235,000 products are impacted after nearly 20 people reported being shocked or burned.

    The hair dryers were sold from October 2014 through this month.

    According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, many of the units have a label underneath the back with the following numbers: XTV010001, XTV010001N, XTV010002 or XTV010002N. They have "xtava" imprinted on the blower end of the hair dryer.

    The CPSC advises consumers to stop using the dryers immediately and contact the company for a free replacement either online or by calling: 877-643-8440 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

