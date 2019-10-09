Yinz hungry for a chocolate bar? Yinzer Bars now on store shelves

PITTSBURGH - If you’re craving some chocolate, you can now satisfy that craving and help a good cause.
Yinzer Bars are now on store shelves in our area. They are a creation by the same people who created Yinzer Greeting Cards.
The candy bars are made by Sarris Candies and the labels feature cartoons by Rob Rogers.
And they’ve got names you’ll enjoy: Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth, Chocolate of Champions and the Immaculate Confection.
All the proceeds benefit Spenser’s Voice Fund, a nonprofit organization that’s working to curb drug addiction in young adults.
You can find them at Giant Eagle, Market District, Laurie’s Hallmark stores and the Heinz History Center.
