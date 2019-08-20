  • Coroner called to Youghiogheny River after man goes under

    PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Emergency officials rushed to the banks of the Youghiogheny River after a man failed to come back above water while swimming.

    Officials told Channel 11 the coroner was called to the scene in Perry Township in Fayette County.

    Emergency crews said they were called about 5 p.m.

