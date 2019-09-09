YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Authorities say an Ohio emergency room physician who allegedly paid three girls between the ages of 12 and 14 for sex and a 15-year-old girl to pose in a pornographic cellphone video faces federal charges.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Cleveland said Friday a federal task force began investigating 52-year-old Albert Aiad-Toss, of Canfield, after the mother of a 13-year-old girl told Ashland police in June her daughter and other girls were having sex with him for money.
An affidavit says Aiad-Toss let the girls use his SUV.
Aiad-Toss faces four counts of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of producing child pornography.
Court records don't indicate whether Aiad-Toss has an attorney. He reportedly worked at a hospital in the Youngstown area.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teenager dies after accidentally being shot in the face
- "I just kinda knew it wasn't right.." Convincing new phone scam impacting our area
- British Airways grounds nearly all flights as pilots strike
- VIDEO: Remembering the tragic crash of Flight 427 25 years later
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}