Actress Brigitte Nielsen delivers 5th child, a daughter, at age 54

Actress Brigitte Nielsen has a new baby, delivering her fifth child, a daughter, on Friday in Los Angeles, according to People magazine.
Nielsen, 54, announced her pregnancy last month with husband Mattia Dessi.
“We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives,” the couple told People. “It’s been a long road, and so worth it. We’ve never been more in love.”
People reported the couple named the new baby, who weighed in at 5 lbs. 9 oz., Frida.
The star of “Red Sonja” and “Beverly Hills Cop II” has been married four times before and has four sons, the oldest 34.
