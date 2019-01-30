  • Deputy fired after arresting man on heroin charges, turns out it was laundry detergent

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A Florida man was released from custody after spending more than a month in jail on drug-trafficking charges. It turns out the alleged heroin found in his van was actually laundry detergent, according to news reports.

    Matt Crull was one of 11 people falsely arrested on drug charges in Martin County after authorities discovered a deputy was falsifying the results of drug tests in the field, WYFF-TV reported.

    Deputy Steven O’Leary arrested Crull on Dec. 5 after claiming he found 92 grams of heroin in Crull’s van, according to WYFF.

    Tests at a crime lab later verified the substance was not drugs.

    “I really freaked out,” Crull told the news station. “I started panicking and didn’t really know what to think.”

    Crull said the purported heroin was really laundry soap.

    The Martin County Sheriff’s Department fired the deputy and also released 10 other people, all victims of O’Leary. Authorities said they’re in the process of reviewing all of O’Leary’s cases.

     
     

