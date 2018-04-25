‘Double Dare' returns to Nickelodeon with 40 new episodes

BURBANK, Calif. - “Double Dare,” the children’s game show that originally aired on Nickelodeon in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, is coming back this summer.
Nickelodeon announced Wednesday that 40 new episodes of the show will give younger, newer fans the chance to compete on the nostalgic trivia and stunt competition.
“With Double Dare remaining an iconic touchstone for its original millennial audiences, the new version will feature the gameplay and challenges they remember, as well as appearances from blasts from the past and stars from today,” the network said in news release.
Millennials will remember that the show, which premiered in 1986 and ran until 1993, featured trivia between teams of children as well as physical challenges and an obstacle course with a human hamster wheel and “Double Dare” giant nose. “Family Double Dare” was similar, but the teams consisted of families with two adults and two children.
Entertainment Weekly reported that the show returned as “Double Dare 2000,” and aired on Nick from January to November 2000. Marc Summers hosted the original iteration of the show, but a new host will helm the 2018 version.
