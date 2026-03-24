Sister of girl killed in crash describes struggles her family is facing as community rallies

We are learning more about four teenagers who were killed in a crash over the weekend.

For the first time, Channel 11 is hearing exclusively from the sister of one of the victims.

Felicity Martini’s sister, Courtney Schmidt, told us more about what her sister was like and how her tight-knit community is coming together to support everyone struggling with the aftermath of the tragedy.

Hear from her on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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