JROTC instructor at local high school charged with institutional sexual assault

Criminal charges were filed against a local high school instructor accused of having inappropriate contact with a minor.

Pennsylvania State Police said in a release that an investigation began Monday when troopers received a report about inappropriate contact between an adult and a minor.

During the investigation, troopers identified the accused adult as Daniel Cervone, a JROTC instructor at Laurel Highlands High School.

PSP says Cervone was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.

Cervone’s arrest comes days after a different Laurel Highlands School District teacher was charged with attempted sexual assault, unlawful contact with minors and corruption of minors.

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Laurel Highlands School District Superintendent Dr. Jesse Wallace III issued a statement on Tuesday, stating the allegations that prompted the charges against Cervone “involve circumstances that occurred several years ago.” Wallace says the district was only made aware of the allegations on Tuesday.

“The District takes the safety and welfare of our students as the highest priority,” Wallace’s statement continues in part. “We have and continue to take all steps necessary to fully train and inform our staff on appropriate staff/student boundaries and relationships. However, this does not lighten the sting of episodes currently under investigation.”

Wallace says the district is cooperating with investigators.

The state police investigation is still active, and troopers encourage anyone with information to contact the Uniontown Barracks by calling 724-439-7111.

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