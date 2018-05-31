El Monterey frozen burritos being recalled after customers complain of plastic in food

Thousands of breakfast burritos are being recalled across the country after customers complained about finding “white, semi-rigid plastic pieces” in their food, officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday.
Officials said the burritos were produced by Texas-based Ruiz Food Products Inc. on March 3 and marketed under the El Monterey brand. The burritos were sold to retail stores nationwide. About 50,700 pounds of burritos fall under the recall, officials said.
No illnesses have been reported.
The El Monterey burritos being recalled are the egg, sausage, cheese and potato variety of the company’s signature burritos, officials said. The affected burritos were sold in in 12-count packages of 4.5 ounce, individually wrapped frozen burritos and have best if used by dates of either March 3, 2019, or March 4, 2019. On the back of the packing, the burritos are marked with the establishment No. “EST. 17523A,” officials said.
Anyone who has burritos that fall under the recall is asked to throw them away or return them to the point of purchase.
