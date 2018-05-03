Kroger beef recall, could be contaminated with plastic

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced that it has launched a recall of ground beef sold at Kroger grocery stores across the country.
The recall of the beef produced by JBS USA, Inc. from North Carolina involves more than 35,000 pounds of raw ground beef that could be contaminated with hard plastic. That is more than 17 tons of meat sent to distribution centers in Virginia and Indiana then shipped to stores.
TRENDING NOW:
- Monroeville man charged with having weapon of mass destruction
- Teen under fire for wearing traditional Chinese dress to prom; ‘It's just a dress'
- 1st death reported in romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak
- VIDEO: Toddler hospitalized after beating by another child
It was produced on March 22 and include:
- 3-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 73% LEAN - 27% FAT” with product code 95051, UPC: 011110975645, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN - 20% FAT” with product code 95052, UPC: 011110969729, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 3-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN – 20% FAT” with product code 95053, UPC of 011110969705, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 1-lb. tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION ANGUS BEEF 80% LEAN - 20% FAT GROUND CHUCK” with product code 95054, UPC: 011110971395, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN – 15% FAT” with product code 95055, UPC: 011110969682, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND SIRLOIN 90% LEAN – 10% FAT GROUND BEEF” and product code 95056, UPC: 011110975638, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 1-lb. tray packages containing “ALL NATURAL LAURA’S LEAN BEEF 92% LEAN 8% FAT GROUND BEEF” with product code 95057, UPC: 612669316714, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 1-lb. tray packages containing “ALL NATURAL LAURA’S LEAN BEEF 96% LEAN 4% FAT GROUND BEEF” with product code 95058, UPC: 612669317063, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 1-lb. tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION ANGUS BEEF 90% LEAN – 10% FAT GROUND SIRLOIN” with product code 95063, UPC: 011110969637 and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN – 7% FAT” with product code 95064, UPC: 01111096920, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.
- 15-lb. cases containing “JBS Ground Beef Angus Chuck 80% Lean 20% Fat Service Case” with Case UPC: 0040404800632 and a “Sell By: 9.APRIL.”
- 15-lb. cases containing “Ground Beef Angus Sirloin 90% Lean 10% Fat Service Case” Case UPC: 0040404800634, and a “Sell By: 9.APRIL.”
Recalled products all have the establishment number “EST. 34176” in the USDA inspection mark. The recall came after a consumer found the plastic in the beef. No one has become sick or was hurt after eating the recalled beef.
>>Click here to see images of the recalled product labels.
Consumers are being directed to throw away the recalled beef or return it to the store where purchased.
If consumers have questions, they are being directed to call JBS at 970-506-7717.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}