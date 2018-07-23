  • Lioness sees Simba toy, paws at glass to get stuffed animal

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Can you feel the love tonight?

    A lioness is caught on video smitten with a stuffed animal from the Disney animated classic “The Lion King.”

    The viral video was shot at the Oklahoma City Zoo recently. Mary Jo Robertson was there with her 5-year-old niece, KFOR reported

    The video shows the lioness coming to the glass separating her from the crowd. The lioness can see following the stuffed animal as the little girl walks back and forth, KFOR reported. She even paws at the glass to get to Simba. 

