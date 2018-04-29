  • Upper Saint Clair home 'charred' by fire, officials say

    Crews battled a fire for hours in Upper Saint Clair Sunday morning.

    The fire began around 3:30 a.m. on Tyburn Lane, investigators said. 

    Fire officials Channel 11’s Lori Houy that the house suffered minimal exterior damage, but the fire burned throughout the house – and the inside is “charred.”

    Firefighters told Channel 11 that the family who lives in the house got out safely. Smoke inside the house woke the family up, and they immediately evacuated. 

    Officials said the cause of the fire is still unknown, but it possibly started in an outdoor fireplace.

    The incident is under investigation. 

     
     

