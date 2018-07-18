  • McDonald's giving away free french fries through the end of the year

    McDonald’s is giving away free french fries for the remainder of 2018.

    Every Friday until December 30, you can get an order of medium fries for free, McDonald’s announced as part of a promotion for National French Fry Day.

    In order to get the free fries, customers have to download the McDonald’s app to get the deal’s coupon.

    Customers also have to make a purchase of at least $1 to redeem.

