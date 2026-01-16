Cafe in Shadyside announces closure, owners hopeful new gathering space replaces it

PITTSBURGH — A cafe in Shadyside announced that it is closing its doors.

Georgie’s Corner Cafe, located on the 5700 block of Walnut Street, announced its closure on Thursday.

Owners Beth Foley-Saxon and George Saxon said they have been operating for nearly four years. They said closing was a difficult decision for them to make.

“Food and coffee businesses employ creative, smart and highly competent people. At Georgie’s, we were lucky to have some of the best! We thank them for their commitment and hard work,” the owners said.

Despite the cafe closing, they said they hope whoever takes up the space will continue their mission of providing a gathering space for Shadyside residents.

“Community is more important than ever!” the owners said.

They thanked customers for their business and said their final day of business will be on Saturday.

