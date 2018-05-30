Police: Man in gorilla mask robs Alabama convenience store

Police in a small Alabama town are searching for the man they said robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Friday while wearing a gorilla mask.
Piedmont police officials said that officers were called around 10:45 p.m. Friday to a robbery call at Discount Food Mart in the city, which is located near the Georgia state line. The clerk told officers that a man walked in wearing the mask and armed with a handgun.
The man, who was wearing a green sweatshirt and camouflage shorts, took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away on foot, investigators said. No one was injured in the incident.
Still images from the store’s surveillance cameras show the suspect at the counter, pointing his weapon at the clerk, before running from the store. The images were shared on the Piedmont Police Department’s Facebook page.
Witnesses said the man was about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighed between 200 and 220 pounds. He remained free as of Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information was asked to call investigators at 256-447-9091.
