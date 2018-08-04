Puppies rescued from remote island named after ‘Gilligan's Island' characters

MANITOBA, Canada - A litter of puppies rescued from a deserted island in the middle of a lake in Canada have been nicknamed “Little Gilligan’s Island Puppies,” the CBC reported.
The seven black, Labrador retriever-mix puppies have all been named after characters from “Gilligan’s Island,” the popular 1960s series about a group of castaways stranded on a remote island.
Their names include Gilligan, Skipper, Ginger, The Professor, Mary Ann, Thurston Howell III and Mrs. Howell, CBC reported.
It is unclear how the dogs ended up stranded on the remote island in Cross Lake, Manitoba.
Deb Vandekerkhove, director of the Norway House Animal rescue, told the CBC a boater found the puppies and lured them onto his boat with food.
The puppies are approximately four months old.
Friday night, the dogs were transported up Cross Lake and volunteers report the dogs are doing well, with Skipper and Gilligan already becoming “best of friends.”
The rescue group said they would eventually put the dogs up for adoption.
