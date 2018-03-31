Suspect used hypodermic needle as weapon during robbery

SALEM, N.H. - A man stole money from a Salem, New Hampshire, business's cash register while using a hypodermic needle as a weapon, police said.
The robbery happened Friday around 7:30 p.m. The female employee said a man walked into the store demanding money. The employee tried to stop the robbery, but the robber allegedly pushed the woman and gained access to the cash register.
The woman told police that the man used a hypodermic needle, filled with some sort of substance, as a weapon.
The man fled the store with an unknown amount of money, said police, running toward Lawrence Road.
A K-9 unit was dispatched and tracked the scent to a nearby parking lot, indicating it was likely the robber had a vehicle waiting for him.
The man is about 5-foot-6, with broad shoulders. He was wearing a black hoodie with red writing on the right shoulder, a white baseball hat and Under Armour sweatpants.
