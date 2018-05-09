WATCH: Pollen cloud springs from tree in sneeze-worthy viral video

MILLVILLE, N.J. - Look away, allergy sufferers: This viral video from New Jersey might bring you to tears.
On Monday, Facebook user Jennifer Henderson shared a clip of a backhoe tapping a tree in Millville – and the enormous pollen cloud that followed.
When my husband said the pollen’s bad, I probably should’ve taken his word for it. Crazy!Posted by Jennifer Henderson on Monday, May 7, 2018
"When my husband said the pollen's bad, I probably should've taken his word for it. Crazy!" Henderson wrote. As of Wednesday morning, the post had been viewed nearly 3 million times with 93,000 shares.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
