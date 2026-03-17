Man convicted of beating another man at Aliquippa VFW sentenced to over 30 years in prison

BEAVER, Pa. — A man convicted of beating another man at the Aliquippa VFW has received his sentence.

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Judge Kim Tesla sentenced Brett Leonidas Ours, 40, to 16-32 total years in prison on Tuesday.

Ours was accused of assaulting Preston Coleman for around 30 minutes in an unprovoked attack on Jan. 5 last year.

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Preston Coleman

Investigators said surveillance video captured Ours punching Coleman in the face, slamming a barstool over his head, and standing on his throat. Coleman was nearly unconscious and defenseless when emergency crews responded, Aliquippa Police said.

A jury found Ours guilty of aggravated assault, strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of instruments of a crime and three counts of simple assault in January.

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He was sentenced to 10-20 years for aggravated assault, 5-10 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 1-2 years for strangulation. He was also sentenced to 4 months to 2 years for punching his then-girlfriend in the face during the beating.

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Ours was also charged with attempted homicide but was not found guilty of it. He took responsibility for the attack but said he was not trying to kill Coleman.

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Police took Ours into custody last February after police surrounded his house in West Aliquippa.

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Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek is in the courtroom and speaking with Ours’s family members and the district attorney. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for their reactions.

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